FBR transfers 60 officers amid revenue shortfall

ISLAMABAD - Amid a significant shortfall in revenue collection targets, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) carried out a major reshuffle on Sunday, transferring 60 officers. The transfers included 60 officers from the Inland Revenue Service, ranging from grades 17 to 20, and encompassed positions such as Commissioners, Additional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners.

The officers of the Inland Revenue Service who are transferred include: 2 from grade 20, 5 from grade 19, 41 from grade 18 and 12 from grade 17, according a notification issued here. The officers of grade 19 and 20 who are transferred include— Mazhar Iqbal (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) transferred from Commissioner, (Jhelum Zone) Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi and has been given additional charge of the post of Commissioner-IR, Withholding, Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi; Ajaz Hussain (BS-20 officer) transferred from Chief, (ITP) (IR-Policy Wing), FBR, Islamabad to Chief (Sales Tax Operations), IR-Operations Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad. Asif Rasool BS-19 from Chief, (OPS) (IR-Analysis) Inland Revenue Operations FBR (HQ), Islamabad to Chief (OPS) (ITP), IR-Policy Wing, FBR (Hq), Islamabad; Fakhryia Anjum BS-19 from Chief, (OPS) (Sales Tax-Operations) FBR (Hq), Islamabad to Chief (OPS) (ST & FE Policy), IR-Policy Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad; Mushtaque Ali Wagan BS-19 from Additional Commissioner, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi to Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office I, Karachi; Ali Muhammad BS-19 from Commissioner, (OPS) Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi and is assigned the additional charge of the post of Commissioner-IR, Refunds, Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi; and Zahid Hussain Morio BS-19 from Additional Commissioner, Regional Tax Office I, Karachi to Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi.

Notably, against the revenue collection target of Rs4,639 billion set for the first five months (July-November) of ongoing fiscal year, the FBR has collected Rs4,295 billion, facing a shortfall of Rs344 billion. Even for the month of November, the FBR will fail to meet the revenue collection target by a huge margin of Rs148 billion, and against the target of Rs1,003 billion is likely to collect approximately Rs855 billion.

According to the notification, the officers who are drawing performance allowance prior to issuance of this notification shall continue to draw this allowance on the new place of posting. “The above named officers are requested to send charge Relinquishment/Assumption to FBR immediately after Relinquishment/Assumption of charge for record and further necessary action,” it added.