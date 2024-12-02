Federal cabinet to discuss key economic, policy issues today

The agenda for today’s federal cabinet meeting, set to take place at 4 pm in the Prime Minister's House, includes a 21-point discussion on various important matters.

The cabinet will review the tariffs of eight bagasse power plants, including JDW, Chiniot Power, and others. Additionally, the meeting will focus on the government's efforts to meet tax targets, and a decision on allowing business-class travel for ministers and federal secretaries will also be discussed.

The cabinet is expected to approve the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill 2024. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will brief the members on the renewal of MoUs for Pakistan Chairs abroad and the approval of the Islamabad Central Business District Development Authority's establishment.

Furthermore, a committee report on stabilizing urea prices and the categorization of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation as a strategic institution will be presented. The cabinet will also discuss restructuring the price control committee for medicines.