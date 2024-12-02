FIA tasked with monitoring sugar mills during crushing season

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been assigned the responsibility of monitoring sugar mills during the ongoing crushing season to prevent tax evasion and ensure compliance with government regulations. The move comes after directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who ordered the formation of special teams to oversee the production and stock records of sugar mills.

The FIA teams will maintain daily sales records for each mill to track sugar production and ensure transparency. Additionally, they will document the deliveries of sugarcane and monitor the number of trolleys arriving at the mills to prevent illegal activities. Director FIA confirmed that these teams have been deployed at various locations, with three sugar mills in Lahore being monitored under the leadership of Zonal Director Sarfraz Khan.

FIA authorities have emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate and reliable data, highlighting that curbing tax evasion is a key national responsibility. Any negligence in handling these records will not be tolerated.

The sugar mills have been operating since November 21, marking the start of the crushing season. This date was finalized in a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board, chaired by the Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain. During the meeting, the Minister emphasized that action would be taken against any mills that fail to comply with the government’s regulations.

The Sugar Advisory Board also addressed the issue of sugar exports. The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association had requested permission for additional sugar exports, but the Minister clarified that no further exports would be allowed until the first export quota is completed.

Furthermore, the board reviewed the estimates for the sugarcane crop and the overall sugar stock situation, expressing satisfaction with the current sugar prices in the local market.