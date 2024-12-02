Final day for Hajj applications under govt scheme tomorrow

Tomorrow (Tuesday) marks the final day for submitting Hajj applications under the Government Scheme, according to Muhammad Umar Butt, spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The spokesperson reported that over 54,000 applications have been received so far, attributing the increase to the option of paying dues in installments this year.

He encouraged overseas Pakistanis to participate in the scheme by ensuring their sponsorships are submitted before the deadline.

Butt also mentioned that the schedule for Hajj flights will be finalized once the application process is complete.