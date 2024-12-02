Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Final day for Hajj applications under govt scheme tomorrow

Final day for Hajj applications under govt scheme tomorrow
Web Desk
9:13 PM | December 02, 2024
National

Tomorrow (Tuesday) marks the final day for submitting Hajj applications under the Government Scheme, according to Muhammad Umar Butt, spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The spokesperson reported that over 54,000 applications have been received so far, attributing the increase to the option of paying dues in installments this year.

He encouraged overseas Pakistanis to participate in the scheme by ensuring their sponsorships are submitted before the deadline.

Butt also mentioned that the schedule for Hajj flights will be finalized once the application process is complete.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1733120220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024