Fiorentina's Bove in intensive care after collapsing on pitch during Inter Milan match

Fiorentina confirmed Edoardo Bove is in intensive care after collapsing on the pitch during the team’s Serie A match with Inter Milan at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

"ACF Fiorentina and the Careggi University Hospital have announced that footballer Edoardo Bove, who was treated on the pitch following a loss of consciousness during the Fiorentina v Inter match, is currently under sedation and is hospitalised in intensive care," Fiorentina said in a statement.

The Italian club added that Bove arrived at the emergency department in stable condition, with initial cardiological and neurological tests, ruling out any acute damage to the central nervous or cardio-respiratory systems and would be re-evaluated in the next 24 hours.

The match was halted following a medical emergency involving the midfielder. The player collapsed in the 17th minute and was promptly transported to the hospital after receiving first aid on the field.

Referee Daniele Roveri subsequently suspended the game.