Food points penalised over hygiene violations

MULTAN - As per directions of DG Food Authority Asim Javed, Food Authority teams visited various food points to prevent expired and prohibited food and imposed heavy fines on various food points over hygiene rules violations. According to the details, two restaurants in Officers Colony, Bosan Road, and New Bahawalpur Bypass were fined Rs 70,000 for improper storage of food in the freezer and abundance of insects near food items, lack of medical and training certificates of food handlers. Similarly, a vermicelli manufacturing unit in Basti Malook was fined Rs 30,000 for not installing clean water filters and poor sanitation in the production area. Besides this, fast food points at Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk were fined Rs 20,000 for smoking in the production area, not using clean water. A Rs 25,000 fine was imposed for selling china salt and expired items to Pinsar store in Multan Road, Garha Mor Mailsi while a hotel was fined Rs 10,000 for poor cleanliness.

CPWB rescued 42 child beggars in November

The Child Protection Bureau (CPWB) intensified its anti-begging initiatives and rescue operations throughout November and 42 children were taken into protective custody. This was disclosed by CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar. He added that children were successfully reunited with their families. He said the children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing persons, and other vulnerable individuals. Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. He stressed as part of its ongoing efforts, the bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking.