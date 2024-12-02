Gold prices recorded at Rs283,400 per tola

LAHORE - Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed another increase on Sunday, as rates surged to Rs283,400 per tola, in line with a fluctuation in the international market. According to the local Sarafa Association sources, the price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs283,400. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs242,970 per 10-g on Sunday.It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.