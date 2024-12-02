Governor commends security forces for successful Bannu operation

KARACHI - Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday commended the security forces for their successful operation in Bannu, where eight terrorists were eliminated and nine others were injured.

He paid tribute to Captain Muhammad Zohaib and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain, who embraced martyrdom during the operation, praying for their high ranks in paradise and patience for their bereaved families. Governor Kamran Khan Tessori remarked that the martyrs are the pride of the nation and the entire country salutes their sacrifices. He further stated that the relentless efforts and sacrifices of security forces across the country in eradicating terrorism were highly commendable. “Our martyrs’ sacrifices strengthen our unwavering resolve. With firm determination, we will rid our beloved homeland of the scourge of terrorism,” he added.