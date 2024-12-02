Governor commits to peace efforts in Kurram

Kphat - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, reaffirmed his commitment to restoring peace in Kurram district, emphasizing the importance of local efforts in addressing the region’s security challenges.

Speaking at a grand jirga in Kohat with political leaders and tribal elders, Kundi said, “I am ready to go to Kurram and sit with the jirga for as many days as they ask. We must resolve our own issues; no other country or province can do this for us.”

The jirga was attended by notable political figures, including Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, Awami National Party’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain, and PPP Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, among others. Commissioner Kohat, Motasim Billah Shah, moderated the event.

Kundi called for an end to the use of social media to spread hatred and urged cooperation with security forces for joint operations aimed at disarming the province. He also commended the Kurram Peace Jirga for uniting political leadership despite differing ideologies.

The Governor stressed the importance of collaboration for the peace of Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and the merged districts. He also proposed an All-Party Conference on security and rights in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and invited the Chief Minister to participate.

Highlighting the role of religious leaders, Kundi urged them to promote peace and prevent displacement. He emphasized that political differences should be set aside for the greater good and advocated for strengthening the rule of law. He also addressed the grievances of the youth, assuring that the political leadership would meet with national authorities to discuss the region’s security.