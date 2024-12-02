Govt to take strong action against gender-based violence: Azam Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Human Rights, Azam Nazeer Tarar, emphasized the government's commitment to combating gender-based violence, calling it a critical issue.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the federal minister noted that gender-based violence was a very crucial issue, adding that the government was fully active against the heinous crime as the women deserved to live with honour and dignity.

Tarar highlighted Islam’s teachings on the protection of women, noting the importance of creating a balanced society where both men and women enjoy equal rights. He emphasized the need for collective societal participation to achieve prosperity for Pakistan. "Our religion gives many rights to us, if we adopt practices of Islam then there will be no need to say anything,” he highlighted.

The Minister stressed the necessity of taking stringent actions against those perpetrating violence against women and children. He also reminded the audience that Islam places significant importance on the rights of mothers and sisters within society.

“As the federal minister for justice, it is my duty to improve the human rights situation in the country,” Tarar said.

He added that the Ministry of Human Rights has been instrumental in drafting new laws, with contributions from both national and international organizations.