Monday, December 02, 2024
Husband, wife commit suicide over domestic dispute

NEWS WIRE
December 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A man and his wife consumed poisonous pills in Fazal Park area of Shahdara, and later on died at Mayo Hospital, here on Sunday. The reason for their committing suicide was stated to be a domestic dispute, according to police. The Edhi ambulance spokesperson said 27-year-old Majid and his wife 25-year-old Jamila Bibi ended their lives by consuming poisonous pills. The bodies were shifted to the morgue. The police said further investigation was under way in the light of the statements of the family.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

