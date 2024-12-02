IMCG G10/4 celebrates 1st alumni evening

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Model College for Girls Postgraduate G-10/4 hosted its first-ever Alumni Reunion, marking a memorable occasion filled with nostalgia, joy, and heartfelt connections.

A large number of alumni and esteemed guests were warmly welcomed by the Principal, Professor Sadia Ibrar, who set the tone for the evening with her gracious address.

Adding an emotional touch to the event, Vice Principal Birjees Anwar recited a soul-stirring poem, resonating deeply with the attendees and enhancing the sentimental atmosphere of the evening. One of the evening’s highlights was the announcement of the “Lady of the Eve” titles, awarded to one teacher and one student for their exceptional attire, adding a delightful touch of glamour and celebration to the occasion.

Prof Rozina Faheem principal FG Home Economics College won this title while Zainab Ibrar declared student of the Eve with laud applause. An enchanting segment followed, where the microphone was passed among the audience, inviting guests to share their cherished memories and heartfelt sentiments. This interactive session was a beautiful reminder of the timeless bonds shared by the alumni and the college.

The entertainment continued as Usman Raees, the talented son of the renowned violinist and singer Ustad Raees Khan captivated the audience with his soulful singing. His performance created a melodious ambiance, leaving everyone mesmerized.

The evening concluded with a sumptuous dinner, bringing an end to a night filled with music, laughter, and meaningful conversations.

Special guests were former principals of G10/4 college from past 25 years including Madam Farhat, Madam Durdana, Rehana Shabbir, Sualeha Jabben, Zubera Sheikh while principals of IMCG F7/2 and IMCG Bhara Kahu Prof Fouzia Sheikh and Prof Abida Perveen also joined as alumni of host college.