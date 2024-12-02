Imran Khan condemns loss of lives in Islamabad protests: Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar stated that party founder expressed condolences for the lives lost, including Rangers personnel and workers, during the recent protests in Islamabad.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail on Monday, Barrister Gohar said, “Imran Khan strongly condemned the loss of lives during the protests and prayed for the departed souls.”

He added that Khan urged PTI leaders to remain united and reaffirmed his trust in the party’s leadership.

Gohar also shared that condemned the firing incident during the Islamabad protests and assured supporters that he is in good physical health.

Furthermore, Khan is expected to announce the party’s next strategy in the coming days.

Earlier on Monday, faced arrest in seven additional cases related to protests in Islamabad.

These cases pertain to events that occurred on September 28, October 5, and November 24. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted a hearing at Adiala Jail, subsequently sending to jail on judicial remand for all the cases.