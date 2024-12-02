Imran Khan to be arrested in four more cases

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to be officially arrested in four additional cases stemming from events on September 28. Investigation teams have arrived at Adiala Jail to execute the arrests, and Khan will be presented in court today (Monday) following the completion of his physical remand in the New Town police case.

The teams are expected to proceed with his arrest in all four cases and will request his transfer to jail on judicial remand thereafter. Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi granted a five-day physical remand of Imran Khan on November 21, which was later extended by six more days in connection with the September 28 vandalism incident.