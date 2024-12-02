Indictment of Imran Khan, others in GHQ gate attack case deferred again

The indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and others in the GHQ gate attack case has been deferred once again.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah, conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan was presented in the courtroom.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also brought to Adiala Jail under heavy security from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

During the proceedings, Imran Khan’s legal team, led by Babar Awan, filed a petition challenging the court’s jurisdiction under Section 23-A of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

This challenge caused a delay in formally charging Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and other accused individuals.

Following the submission of the petition, the court adjourned the hearing and scheduled the next session for December 5.