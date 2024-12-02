‘Inequitable development widens urban-rural divide’

Peshawar - Inequitable urban-rural development remains one of the most pressing challenges for Pakistan’s socio-economic progress, perpetuating inequality, undermining merit, and stifling national advancement. This divide has persisted for decades, leaving rural areas underdeveloped, with limited education and job opportunities, and millions living in abject poverty.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, socio-economic imbalances compounded by corruption and nepotism have trapped rural populations in poverty and unemployment. Many still lack quality education, healthcare, housing, and clean drinking water. Urban infrastructure, strained by rural migration, faces immense pressure, reflecting these disparities. “The development gap between rural and urban communities fosters a fragmented society,” said Prof. Zilakat Ali Malik, former Chairman of the Economics Department, University of Peshawar. He highlighted the unequal distribution of wealth, with a small segment controlling national resources while the majority struggles for basic needs.

Urban areas generate approximately 55% of Pakistan’s GDP and 95% of federal taxes, with Karachi alone contributing up to 15% of GDP. Despite this, Prof. Malik stressed the need for investments in rural infrastructure, including roads, schools, and healthcare, to uplift living standards and stimulate rural economic growth. Dr. Ibrahim Khan, former Director of Elementary and Secondary Schools, noted poor educational infrastructure as a major factor in the urban-rural gap, especially in former FATA regions, where only 37% of girls are enrolled in primary schools, and just 5% continue to secondary education.

Unplanned urbanization has deepened urban-rural inequalities, leading to slums and environmental degradation. Former KP Police Inspector General Syed Akhtar Ali Shah emphasized that bridging this divide is crucial for long-term national prosperity, warning that neglect could result in increased social unrest and brain drain. Programs like the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) have made strides, benefiting over 9.3 million households, but systemic challenges persist.

Experts advocate a multi-pronged approach, including targeted investments in agriculture, livestock, and community-driven initiatives. While programs like Calf Fattening and Azakheli Buffalo Conservation in Malakand show promise, comprehensive policy reforms are needed to unlock the untapped potential of rural areas and ensure equitable opportunities for all Pakistanis.