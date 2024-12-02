Nationwide internet disruptions cause major challenges for users

Internet users across Pakistan are facing significant connectivity issues, affecting browsing, downloading, and media sharing. Both WiFi and mobile data services have been severely impacted, leaving users unable to send or receive images, videos, and voice notes on platforms like WhatsApp.

According to Downdetector.com, WhatsApp outages spiked around 9 am on Monday for the second consecutive day, further highlighting the widespread connectivity issues.

The disruptions are proving especially challenging for those reliant on stable internet access, including remote workers, freelancers, digital marketers, and students attending online classes.

IT experts warn that the deteriorating state of internet services in Pakistan is costing the country billions of rupees daily, further straining the already fragile economy.

Internet outages are not a new phenomenon in Pakistan, which has been grappling with sporadic disruptions for months. Last week, internet and mobile services were affected during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) "do-or-die" protest in Islamabad. Additionally, government tests of an internet firewall in July and August caused widespread slowdowns and platform disruptions.

However, no official explanation has been provided for the current connectivity issues, leaving users frustrated and uncertain about when services will improve.