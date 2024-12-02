Irfan Siddiqui slams PTI for overlooking Kurram tragedy

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Monday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for drawing attention to the loss of imaginary lives, while ignoring the real tragedy in Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 131 lives were lost.

In a statement shared on his social media account X, Siddiqui, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, condemned PTI’s apparent disregard for the victims of Kurram. He stated, “The tragic incident in Kurram has claimed 131 innocent lives, each with a name, a funeral prayer, and a grave. Yet, PTI seems to have overlooked this.”

Siddiqui's remarks came in response to PTI's claims that several of its workers were killed during protests in Islamabad. PTI had launched a march toward the capital on November 24, following a call from their founder. Despite roadblocks set up by the government to prevent the protests, demonstrators managed to reach the Blue Area. Subsequently, law enforcement agencies launched a major operation to disperse the crowd.