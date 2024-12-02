Irregularities worth Rs30b revealed in Buzdar govt project

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC-2) has launched an investigation into financial irregularities amounting to Rs 30 billion in the “Naya Pakistan Manzalain Aasan” project, a flagship development initiative of the PTI-led Punjab government under Usman Buzdar’s administration.

According to official documents, the project was initiated without completing essential feasibility studies or adhering to required legal procedures. The project’s PC-2 (Planning Commission Form 2), a critical step for development planning, was never prepared, and the Planning Commission’s guidelines were reportedly ignored. Furthermore, key records related to the project have not been provided to auditors, raising concerns about transparency and accountability.

The “Naya Pakistan Manzalain Aasan” program was envisioned to improve infrastructure and ease public commutes across Punjab. However, the lack of adherence to procedural norms led to significant mismanagement of funds. The PAC-2 has highlighted that developmental work was commenced without proper feasibility reports, resulting in Rs30 billion worth of alleged financial mismanagement.

The irregularities came to light during a review of official documents. These reveal that the project’s implementation disregarded legal and procedural requirements, undermining the credibility of governance during Usman Buzdar’s tenure.

The PAC-2 has now formally initiated investigations to uncover the individuals and mechanisms responsible for the embezzlement. The committee aims to hold accountable those involved and recover the misused funds.

It is worth noting here that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the second phase of the “Naya Pakistan Manzalain Aasan” program during a visit to Lahore. At the launch, Imran Khan was briefed on legislative progress in Punjab and the distribution of health cards.