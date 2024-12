The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced on Monday that the moon for the Islamic month of Jamadi-us-Sani 1446 AH was not sighted.

As per the notification, the first day of Jamadi-us-Sani will be observed on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

The decision was made under the guidance of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, following the lunar calendar observance protocols practiced nationwide.