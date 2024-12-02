Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

K-Electric proposes Rs6 hike in tariff

K-Electric proposes Rs6 hike in tariff
Web Desk
8:59 PM | December 02, 2024
National

K-Electric has proposed a substantial increase in its multi-year tariff, suggesting a hike of Rs3 to Rs6 per unit. If approved, the average electricity price for its consumers would rise to Rs47 per unit.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is set to conduct a public hearing this week, after which a decision on the proposed adjustment will be finalized.

Sources indicate that K-Electric's Saudi shareholder raised the issue with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the prime minister. Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has also been briefed on the matter.

The proposed tariff hike aims to attract foreign investment in K-Electric but could widen the tariff gap between K-Electric and other distribution companies (DISCOs) by up to Rs12 per unit.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1733120220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024