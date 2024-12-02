KP advisor stresses AIDS awareness, patient support

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali has urged the public to hate the AIDS disease, not the patients, in a video message aired on World AIDS Day, observed globally on December 1.

Highlighting the importance of awareness, Ihtesham Ali encouraged the public to undergo screening for early detection. He informed that free AIDS screening and treatment facilities are available at 13 centers across the province, including tribal districts, with plans to expand these centers to increase access. He also advised against reusing syringes and stressed the importance of tested blood for transfusions.

Warning of hidden cases, he revealed that 8,356 AIDS patients are registered in the province, though many remain undiagnosed. Among the registered patients are 2,080 women, 6,105 men, and 171 transgender individuals. In 2024, 1,173 new cases were registered compared to 1,147 in 2023, reflecting the growing need for increased screening.

Dr. Tariq Hayat Taj, Project Director of the Integrated HIV, Hepatitis, and Thalassemia Control Program, emphasized that discrimination against AIDS patients is a violation of human rights. He noted that the highest transmission rate in KP is among injectable drug users at 12%, followed by transgender individuals at 1.5%. He added that 13 AIDS treatment centers provide free medication, diagnosis, and counseling services across the province.

Dr. Tariq also shared district-wise statistics, noting 1,515 cases in Peshawar, 979 in Bannu, 384 in Swat, 366 in Mardan, and 345 in Charsadda, with 1,256 cases reported from tribal districts.