Kundi pledges support for squash development

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has announced plans for a comprehensive strategy to develop all sports, including squash, to provide young athletes opportunities to showcase their talents.

He shared this commitment during a meeting at the Governor House with renowned squash player and former Asian champion Danish Atlas Khan, a recipient of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. The discussion centered on promoting sports and addressing the challenges young squash players face in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Danish Atlas Khan highlighted the lack of facilities and government support for squash in the province, despite Peshawar’s legacy of producing world champions. He emphasized the need to nurture young talent and expand resources for the sport.

Governor Kundi praised Danish Atlas Khan’s contributions to squash and acknowledged the significant role his family has played in the sport for over 40 years. He assured that modern facilities and local tournaments would be organized to revitalize squash and address existing challenges.

The Governor lauded Danish Atlas Khan’s international achievements and described him as a source of pride for Pakistan and an inspiration for young athletes aspiring to excel in sports.