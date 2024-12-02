Kuwait ruler urges ‘immediate ceasefire’ for Gaza at Gulf summit

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s ruler on Sunday urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as he addressed a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council held after nearly 14 months of war in the Palestinian territory.

Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah called on the international community to implement “an immediate ceasefire, providing international protection for innocent civilians and ensuring the opening of safe corridors and the arrival of urgent humanitarian aid”.

The meeting of the six-member Gulf council comes at a time of acute and ongoing uncertainty for the Middle East following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and a subsequent war on Gaza, which has repeatedly threatened spillover into a wider regional conflagration.

Sheikh Meshal hit out at what he characterised as the “double standards in the application of relevant international laws, charters and resolutions” which he said had undermined “the region’s security and stability”. He said Kuwait was “optimistic” about a ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon that he said would contribute “to reducing escalation in the region”. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar and other countries also welcomed last week’s a truce after a year of conflict that killed thousands in Lebanon and caused mass displacement on both sides of the border.