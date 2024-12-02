Lahore ATC rejects PTI leaders' pleas in arson and incitement cases

Lahore’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has rejected the pleas of Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and others, who had challenged their indictment in cases related to arson and inciting speeches.

The ATC, under Judge Arshad Javed, heard the May 9 cases at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the court staff ensured the accused appeared for the proceedings. However, during the hearing, prosecution witnesses failed to appear to record their statements, prompting the prosecution to request additional time for their appearance.

As a result, the court dismissed the pleas of Rashid, Qureshi, and others against the indictment in the cases involving arson and incitement to violence near Sherpao Bridge. The hearing for the arson case was adjourned until the following day.