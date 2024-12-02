Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lahore ATC rejects PTI leaders' pleas in arson and incitement cases

Lahore ATC rejects PTI leaders' pleas in arson and incitement cases
Web Desk
2:42 PM | December 02, 2024
National

Lahore’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has rejected the pleas of PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and others, who had challenged their indictment in cases related to arson and inciting speeches.

The ATC, under Judge Arshad Javed, heard the May 9 cases at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the court staff ensured the accused appeared for the proceedings. However, during the hearing, prosecution witnesses failed to appear to record their statements, prompting the prosecution to request additional time for their appearance.

As a result, the court dismissed the pleas of Rashid, Qureshi, and others against the indictment in the cases involving arson and incitement to violence near Sherpao Bridge. The hearing for the arson case was adjourned until the following day.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1733120220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024