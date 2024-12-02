Lahore tops global air pollution rankings as smog crisis worsens

Lahore continues to grapple with persistent smog, retaining its position as the world's most polluted city. The city's air quality index (AQI) recorded a hazardous 303 points, posing severe health risks to residents.

Other cities in Pakistan, including Multan (AQI 268), Peshawar (230), and Karachi (215), are also experiencing hazardous air quality levels. The onset of winter has exacerbated air pollution across Punjab, with particulate matter levels soaring well above the World Health Organization's safe thresholds.

The smog in Lahore, a harmful blend of fog and pollutants, is attributed to factors such as low-grade diesel emissions, agricultural burning, and dropping temperatures that trap pollutants closer to the ground.

Authorities have made concerted efforts to mitigate the crisis, including closing schools and imposing restrictions on business operating hours to limit public exposure to toxic air. However, the deteriorating air quality continues to pose significant challenges, with alarming health implications for the population.



