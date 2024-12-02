Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Larkana Police conduct targeted operation, arrest suspect gangs

Our Staff Reporter
December 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  The Larkana Police conducted a targeted operation against organized gangs of robbers and anti-social elements in Kucha areas of the district on Sunday, set fire to the hideouts of robbers and criminals and recovered weapons and motorcycles and arrested a few suspects.

Larkana Police under the leadership of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso raided Doso Dara, Abad, Afghani band, Mourya band, Jhabbar Sheikh, Kati Mumtaz. A targeted operation was conducted in different areas of the district including the prominent areas of Kati Mumtaz, in which a heavy contingent of Larkana Police and a large number of police mobiles took part.

According to SSP Larkana statement, the situation of law and order has been further stabilized by arresting a few suspects from various areas during the targeted operation. In order to create and further narrow the circle of criminals, the Larkana Police is still continuing the unstoppable series of operations under a comprehensive plan, while the arrested suspects, verification of arms and motorcycles is in progress, he told.

Children born with diabetes to get free insulin in Punjab

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1733029624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024