Man killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

KARACHI - In a tragic turn of events in Karachi, another man was killed while resisting a robbery attempt at his tyre shop near the government Islamia Law college, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the incident took place near Islamia College roundabout, where the victim, Hassan Arif, was working at his tyre shop when armed assailants entered intending to rob him. Hassan, who was in the shop at the time, attempted to resist the robbery. However, one of the assailants shot him in the chest, inflicting fatal wounds. The police stated that the area was busy, with a rally passing nearby during the shooting, and added that the robbers managed to flee easily.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to track down the assailants. This tragic event highlights the growing concerns about safety and rising crime rates in Karachi, with residents and business owners calling for stronger security measures to prevent such incidents.

On 28 Nov 2024, a similar incident happened in Karachi where a man was shot dead during a robbery attempt on Defense’s 26th Street.

Read More: Street crime claims another life in Karachi Eyewitnesses reported that the victim, identified as Muhammad Saeed, had withdrawn cash and was standing aside after noticing someone approaching.

The assailants, riding a motorcycle attempted to rob him, the deceased however opted to resist, as a result, the robbers fired 4-5 shots as they fled the scene of the crime. Earlier, on 24 Oct a man was gunned down by robbers during a mugging incident in the Ahsanabad area near the Site Superhighway. The victim was returning home after selling his wife’s jewellery to finance his daughter’s treatment.

He received three bullets by the muggers who robbed him on the way. The robbers escaped after committing crime. According to a report released by Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) in August Karachi witnessed a surge in street crime, with 5,960 incidents reported in the month alone. The city saw a rise in street crime, including vehicle theft, with 23 cars stolen at gunpoint and 150 cars stolen. The report stated that the motorcycles were also a target, with 656 stolen and 3385 reported stolen from various areas of the city.

Furthermore, robbers snatched 1737 mobile phones from citizens, while 3 cases of kidnapping for ransom and 6 cases of extortion were also reported.