Minhaj Maqsood claims 43rd Punjab Open Golf Championship title

LAHORE - Rawalpindi Golf Club’s Minhaj Maqsood emerged as the champion of the 43rd Punjab Open Golf Championship, hosted by the Punjab Golf Association and Gourmet Foods and concluded in dramatic fashion on Sunday at the Royal Palm Golf Course. Amidst fluctuating fortunes and intense competition, Rawalpindi Golf Club’s Minhaj Maqsood emerged as the champion, showcasing exceptional composure and skill to secure his maiden Punjab Open title.Minhaj delivered a consistent performance throughout the tournament, finishing with a final-round score of 72, culminating in a championship-winning total of 213 (three-under-par). His remarkable shot-making and deft putting skills allowed him to capitalize on his competitors’ missteps, establishing himself as the clear victor. His triumph is expected to serve as a significant milestone in his budding golf career.Four golfers shared the runner-up position with an aggregate score of 215 (one-under-par). Among them were seasoned professionals Muhammad Shabbir, a veteran with over 200 titles; Muhammad Munir, known for his refined skills; Karachi Golf Club’s M Zubair, who is rapidly ascending in the national circuit; and young prodigy Tahir Bashir of Lahore Garrison, a rising star in professional golf. Muhammad Shahzad (217), Asif Ali (217), and Muhammad Alam (218) showcased steady performances.A total of 40 professionals shared in the Rs 6 million prize pool, with Minhaj taking home the top prize of Rs 578,000. Inaddition to the professional event, competitions in various categories highlighted the talent across different demographics. In ladies event, Bushra Fatima claimed the first gross title, with Humna Amjad securing second gross and Saqiba Batool winning first net. In veterans, Col Tashfeen Baig topped the gross category, while UD Najmi excelled in the net competition.In seniors, Brig Omer Ijaz led the gross category, while Abdul Rauf Ali claimed first net honors. In amateurs, Qasim Ali Khan emerged victorious in the gross category, with Shahid Abbas taking first net. The championship culminated with a grand prize distribution ceremony, graced by dignitaries including Ali Mehdi of Gourmet Foods and Maj Gen Zia ur Rehman. They were joined by prominent figures such as Brig Ayaz Masood, Rustam Chatta, and Jameel Khalid, as well as participating golfers and their families.