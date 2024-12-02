Ministers attend Sindh Premium Property Exhibition

HYDERABAD - In a significant boost to the construction sector, Senior Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon and Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah attended the Sindh Premium Property Building Material and Home Decor Exhibition as chief guests at Abdullah Mall Qasimabad, Hyderabad. Addressing the event, Senior Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized the importance of promoting trade in the country, which will provide employment opportunities and improve the lives of poor families. He assured that the government will provide all possible support to the construction sector, aiming to promote trade and increase investor confidence.