National Bridge Trials 2024 semifinals today

LAHORE - Four bridge teams have qualified to play semifinals of National Bridge Trials 2024, on the completion of two round robins of five rounds each at the close of third day’s proceedings on Sunday. The semifinals will take place today (Monday). The four qualifying teams - Bilal, Tehsin, Elementary and Baaghi TV scored as under: Bilal 157.10, Tehseen 119.32, Elementary 99.37 and Baaghi TV 98.61 while other teams Karachi Aces and Pakistan Green scored 81.70 and 43.90. It may be noted here that the National Bridge Trials 2024 are being organised by Pakistan Bridge Federation (PBF) at Lahore Gymkhana Club from Nov 29 to Dec 5, 2024 to select four national bridge teams in four categories - open, women, seniors and mixed. The selected teams will feature in Bridge Federation of Asia & Middle East (BFAME) Championships scheduled to be held at Dubai in April 2025 and later to Bermuda Bowl in Denmark in Aug 2025. The trials are being supervised by Chief Tournament Director Ihsan Qadir, who is Secretary BFAME as well.