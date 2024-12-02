Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Need to Review Withholding Tax on Profits

December 02, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The withholding tax rate was raised to 15% for filers and 30% for non-filers when deposit returns were as high as 21%. Now that inflation and policy rates have dropped to 8% and 15%, respectively, and profit returns on deposits have decreased significantly, maintaining these high withholding tax rates is unjustified.

The Federal Board of Revenue should review this policy and restore withholding tax rates to their original levels of 5% for filers and 15% for non-filers. This adjustment would prevent undue hardship for depositors, particularly low-paid employees and pensioners, who are already struggling.

M. SHARAFAT ALI ZIA,

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1733029624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024