Over 200 women entrepreneurs trained in digital skills

MARDAN - A one-day digital literacy training program, organized in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), empowered over 200 women entrepreneurs in Mardan.

Digital skills experts Gulalai Khan, Zainab Saeed, and Maryam Khan from SMEDA facilitated the session, covering e-commerce, cyber security, and social media marketing. They stressed the importance of digital literacy in modern business and encouraged women entrepreneurs to utilize e-commerce platforms to expand their market reach.

President of Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mardan, Ambrain Khan Hoti, highlighted the significance of economic independence for women and their equal participation in economic activities. She expressed gratitude to SMEDA for supporting the training and helping small business owners access new markets.