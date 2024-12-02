Pakistan and Bangladesh set to clash in Blind T20 World Cup final

LAHORE - Pakistan and Bangladesh will clash for the coveted trophy of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in the grand finale to be played tomorrow (Tuesday) at Multan Cricket Stadium at 11:00 am. The highlight of the semifinals included a record-breaking knock by Pakistan’s Kamran Akhtar, who smashed the fastest fifty in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup history. In the first semifinal at Multan Cricket Stadium, Pakistan won the toss and invited Nepal to bat first. Nepal managed 94 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs, with Durga Datta top-scoring with 40 off 42 balls and Ramesh contributing 17 not out off 30 deliveries. Pakistan’s Matiullah bowled brilliantly, taking three wickets for just five runs in his four overs. Pakistan’s openers made short work of the target, reaching 95 runs without losing a wicket in just 5.3 overs. Kamran Akhtar showcased blistering form, scoring an unbeaten 63 off 21 balls, including one six and 12 boundaries. His half-century came off just 14 balls, setting a new record for the fastest fifty in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup history. Babar Ali supported him with an unbeaten 32. Kamran Akhtar was named player of the match, with the award presented by World Blind Cricket Council Secretary General Raymond Moxley alongside PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah. The second semifinal saw Bangladesh edge past Sri Lanka in a nail-biting contest. Batting first, Bangladesh put up a formidable 244/6 in their 20 overs, with an additional six penalty runs awarded for a slow over rate by Sri Lanka. Mohammad Salman played a stunning innings, scoring 97 runs off 49 balls with 14 boundaries, while Arif Hussain contributed 81 runs off 56 balls, hitting 10 fours. In response, Sri Lanka fought valiantly, posting 238/4 in their 20 overs. Chandana led the charge with a brilliant 86 off 54 balls, and Dinesh added 35 off 28 balls. However, their efforts fell short by six runs. Mohammad Salman was declared player of the match for his match-winning performance.