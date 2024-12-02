Monday, December 02, 2024
Pakistani hand-carved furniture: a global symbol of elegance, craftsmanship: PFC

December 02, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq highlighted the growing global demand for Pakistan’s hand-carved furniture, calling it a prized possession for homes, offices, and hotels worldwide. Chairing a board of directors meeting here on Sunday, he attributed its enduring popularity to the artisans’ dedication, blending tradition with modern aesthetics. He noted that iconic brands like Chenone have become hallmarks of quality and timeless design.

The CEO emphasised the versatility of Pakistani furniture, which complements both traditional and contemporary interiors. From luxurious beds and dining sets to decorative side tables and chairs, every piece showcases sophistication and meticulous detail. One of its defining features is the intricate hand-carved patterns inspired by Mughal architecture and Islamic art, incorporating floral motifs, geometric designs, and delicate embellishments. Crafted from premium woods such as walnut, teak, and rosewood, the furniture ensures both strength and beauty. He further stated that Pakistan is renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship, intricate carvings, and timeless appeal. Known for its roots in centuries-old woodworking traditions, Chinioti furniture stands as a symbol of elegance and durability.

Its popularity stems from the skillful artisans which specialise in creating pieces that reflect a blend of cultural heritage and artistic excellence, he added.

