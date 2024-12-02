Parrots or Students

In contemporary times, students have become parrots rather than intellectuals. Yes, they have. If a survey were conducted titled, “Are students reading conceptually or merely cramming and memorising to read more without gaining anything fruitful from books?” I guarantee the results would be shocking. Over 50% of students are simply cramming to pass semester or annual exams rather than reading to gain knowledge.

As an undergraduate student, I have observed this firsthand over two years. Students often spend entire days in seminar libraries or the central library. Yet, if asked to write an essay or speak on a specific topic for a few minutes, they are unable to do so effectively. Instead, they recite what they have crammed, devoid of any original thought.

I humbly urge my fellow students to read conceptually and with contemplation. We must focus on upgrading our reading and writing skills rather than memorising for exams. This is not a criticism of readers—reading is a wonderful pastime. There is a saying: “Only a good reader can be a good writer.” However, we are not following this principle correctly. We cram and memorise instead of reading with concentration and understanding.

It seems we are hungry to consume oceans of books without gaining anything meaningful or strengthening our creativity. This is not the way to read. We must improve our approach, reading to acquire knowledge rather than merely passing exams.

In conclusion, I meekly request my peers to read for the sake of knowledge and creativity.

DILIJAN MALIK,

Kashmore.