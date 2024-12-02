PBBC delegation visits ADB headquarters in Islamabad

A high-level delegation from the Pakistan-UK Business Council (PBBC) visited the headquarters of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) in Islamabad, where they met with the President/CEO of the bank.

The delegation was led by Mr. John Ticknatt CMG MBE, Chairman of PBBC, and included PBBC’s Chief Executive/Trade Champion Mr. Rashid Iqbal, along with other officials. Following a detailed meeting, both parties acknowledged the significant potential for collaboration between Pakistan and the UK in promoting agriculture, particularly in the areas of food security and climate change.

Key areas of focus for cooperation discussed included trade, agricultural mechanization, and capacity building. The PBBC delegation lauded the ADB’s efforts, especially a documentary showcasing the bank’s initiatives to promote financial inclusion for small farmers and rural women.

Mr. Rashid Iqbal expressed PBBC’s interest in expanding cooperation with the Agricultural Development Bank and hinted at plans for future visits. He mentioned that a detailed proposal for this cooperation would be shared in the near future.

It is noteworthy that the PBBC delegation is currently visiting Pakistan at the invitation of the government to attend the IDEAS Expo in Karachi.