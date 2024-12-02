Monday, December 02, 2024
PFF names Women’s squad for Saudi Arabia friendly in Qatar
Web Desk
4:42 PM | December 02, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the women’s squad for their FIFA-friendly match against Saudi Arabia, set to take place in Doha on December 7.

According to the Press Release issued by PFF, Head Coach Adeel Rizki will lead the traveling squad.

Goalkeepers: Nisha Ashraf, Arzoo and Jennah Farooki

Defenders: Maria Khan (c), Sara Khan, Mishal Bhatti, Sophia Qureshi, Mehreen Gul, Fatima Nasir and Nizalia Siddiqi 

Midfielders: Suha Hirani, Rameen Fareed, Amina Hanif, Sanah Mehdi and Alia Sadiq 

Forwards: Zahmena Malik, Isra Khan, Nadia Khan, Anmol Hira and Eman Mustafa

The team is set to depart from Karachi to Doha on the morning of December 4.

Web Desk

Sports

