Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Phasing Out Gas for Captive Power

December 02, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The decision to end gas supplies for captive power plants is a significant step towards energy reform. While some industries have raised concerns, this move is necessary to ensure affordable and efficient energy for all.

This shift is part of a structural benchmark under the IMF program and aligns with recommendations from the IMF and World Bank. Redirecting gas to the most efficient generators and transitioning industries to the national electricity grid will enhance energy efficiency, potentially reducing the national power tariff by Rs 2 per unit—a significant saving.

Pakistan’s energy system is burdened by fixed capacity charges, which rise as grid demand falls. Reintegrating industrial users into the grid will mitigate these charges, easing costs for households. Expanding and improving grid connections for industries will also lead to more reliable power supplies in the long term.

Children born with diabetes to get free insulin in Punjab

In the current economic climate, timely implementation of these reforms is critical. Delays would hinder progress and jeopardise vital international support. This balanced approach can ensure reliable power for all while maintaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

ABDUL HAYEE,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1733029624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024