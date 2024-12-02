PM approves delegation to US for Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s release: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the dispatch of a delegation to the United States in connection with efforts to secure the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani citizen imprisoned in the US.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing of a petition filed by Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, Aafia Siddiqui's sister. The session was attended by Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Dr Fowzia’s legal counsel, Imran Shafiq. Judicial assistant Zainab Janjua was also present.

The Additional Attorney General informed the court that the Prime Minister had approved financial assistance for a delegation tasked with advocating for Dr Aafia’s release. A Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative stated that visa applications for the delegation had been submitted and were expected to be processed within a week.

The ministry affirmed its commitment to supporting Dr Fowzia’s efforts. While Senator Irfan Siddiqui was unable to join the delegation due to personal reasons, Senator Bushra would represent the government in talks in the US.

The court adjourned the case to January 13, expecting updates on the delegation’s progress. In a previous hearing on October 25, the Additional Attorney General outlined plans for a Pakistani delegation comprising former and current parliamentarians, medical experts, and military officials to visit the US and assess Dr Aafia’s condition.

It was also revealed that a proposal for a prisoner exchange had been communicated to US authorities. Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had written directly to US President Joe Biden, appealing for clemency and Dr Aafia’s release.

The petition by Dr Fowzia continues to underscore the significance of securing her sister’s return to Pakistan, highlighting the government’s persistent diplomatic efforts.