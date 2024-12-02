Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM expresses desire to expand cooperation with KSA

PM expresses desire to expand cooperation with KSA
Web Desk
4:16 PM | December 02, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan's desire to further expand cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday regarding Saudi Arabia's investments in various sectors, he highlighted that the Kingdom is Pakistan's longstanding friend and has always extended support in difficult times.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing projects between the two countries.

It was informed that in a short period, thirty four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on investments have been signed between the two countries. Seven of these have been converted into agreements worth 560 million dollars.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1733120220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024