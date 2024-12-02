PM expresses desire to expand cooperation with KSA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan's desire to further expand cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday regarding Saudi Arabia's investments in various sectors, he highlighted that the Kingdom is Pakistan's longstanding friend and has always extended support in difficult times.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing projects between the two countries.

It was informed that in a short period, thirty four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on investments have been signed between the two countries. Seven of these have been converted into agreements worth 560 million dollars.