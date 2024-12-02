Monday, December 02, 2024
PM felicitates UAE on 53rd National Day

Web Desk
1:19 PM | December 02, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartiest felicitations  to the leadership and people of UAE on their 53rd National Day.

In a post on his X handle, he appreciated the vision, wisdom and sagacity of the UAE leadership to achieve excellence through innovation and modernization. He said Pakistan is proud of the UAE’s remarkable journey of progress and prosperity.     

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has always remained a steadfast  brother and partner  of the UAE. Together, he said they will continue  to strive to further strengthen their historical and fraternal ties  and transform them into a mutually beneficial  economic partnership.

