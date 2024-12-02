Monday, December 02, 2024
PM, minister express condolences over demise of Salman Masood's father

PM, minister express condolences over demise of Salman Masood's father
Web Desk
11:46 AM | December 02, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Masood Ahmed, the father of Salman Masood, editor of The Nation.

The Prime Minister prayed for the elevation of the departed soul's ranks and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. He also prayed for patience and strength for Salman Masood and his family during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar expressed also his condolences over the passing of the father of editor Salman Masood.

The minister conveyed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Salman Masood and his family.

"I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Salman Masood's father," said Attaullah Tarar.

 "The loss of a father is an irreparable loss. We stand with the bereaved family in their grief," he added.

"May Allah grant the departed soul forgiveness and bestow patience upon the family(Ameen)," said Attaullah Tarar.

