PM Shehbaz reviews progress of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation and investment

Web Desk
3:14 PM | December 02, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a review meeting today to assess the progress of cooperation and investment between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in various sectors.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif expressed satisfaction with the ongoing projects between the two nations and reiterated that Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan, especially during challenging times. He highlighted the continuing collaboration in multiple fields, emphasizing Pakistan’s desire to further enhance its ties with the brotherly nation of Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of cooperation discussed during the second meeting of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Joint Task Force, held in November. The meeting covered a wide range of topics, including the signing of 34 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on investment, seven of which have already been converted into formal agreements, valued at a total of $560 million.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musaddiq Masood Malik, National Coordinator of the Special Investment Facilitation Council Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ahmed, and senior government officials.

