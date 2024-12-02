PM to attend 'One Water Summit' in Riyadh

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a two-day visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 3-4, 2024, to participate in the "One Water Summit." A joint initiative of Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank, the Summit aims to promote global cooperation and a unified international approach to water resource management through high-level political commitments, as outlined in a Foreign Office statement.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will deliver a keynote address at a Roundtable focused on the restoration, preservation, and adaptation of fresh water resources and wetlands. He will emphasize the steps being taken by Pakistan to promote water conservation, enhance climate resilience, improve water quality, create livelihoods, and conserve biodiversity.

The Prime Minister will also highlight the crucial role of international collaboration in addressing climate-induced challenges such as floods, extreme weather patterns, and heat stress that affect water resources and ecosystems. Furthermore, he will advocate for meaningful international cooperation in achieving sustainable water resource management.

In addition to his participation in the Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz is expected to hold bilateral meetings and engage in discussions with key stakeholders on the sidelines of the event.