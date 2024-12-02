Police arrest drug dealer

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - District police arrested a drug dealer on Saturday and recovered over 3.2 kilograms of Ice drug from his possession in the Daraban area.

According to a police spokesman, the crackdown against drug trafficking continues across the district under the strict guidance of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood. A team from Daraban police station, led by SHO Abdullah Khan, took action at the Daraban check post, arresting the accused, Asal Din Marwat, son of Syed Jan from Tank.

The police seized 3220 grams of Ice from the accused and registered a case against him.