Political stability imperative for economic growth: Qaiser Sheikh

FAISALABAD - Political stability is imperative for economic growth and we must realize a difference between politics and violent protestation, said Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh.

Talking to media persons on Sunday, he said that no decision had been made in the federal cabinet regarding imposing ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or the imposition of governor’s rule in KP. “Such measures have historically proven ineffective in fostering political stability,” he said and urged political leaders to opt for dialogue as a path to resolve conflicts.

He condemned violent protests as counterproductive for any political party and said that democracy had no room for violent politics. While acknowledging the right to protest, he stressed that demonstrations should not disrupt daily life. The minister highlighted the critical role of political stability in economic growth and said that without stability, Pakistan cannot achieve progress comparable to its neighboring countries.

He urged all political stakeholders to take a step back to improve the political environment. He emphasized that turmoil often hampered national development whenever the country was on the brink of economic progress.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s electoral history, Qaiser Sheikh pointed out that controversies had surrounded every election after 1970. He highlighted Chiniot’s central position in Punjab and its importance as a business hub. He expressed concern over Pakistan lagging behind its neighbors despite being a regional economic corridor with vast opportunities for development.

He stressed the need of unity among politicians, the judiciary, and institutions and said that political infighting was the root cause of economic decline. It is the time for all stakeholders to prioritize national interests and work towards mutual understanding which is imperative for national progress and prosperity, he added.