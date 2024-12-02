PPP’s ex-MNA Ali Hassan Gilani dies in road accident

BAHAWALPUR - Former MNA Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani and another person died while three others were injured in a road accident in the wee hours here on Sunday, official sources in Rescue 1122 said. They received a phone call at their Ahmadpur East rescue station which said that a collision had occurred between a car and a mini-truck on Ahmadpur-Uch road near Nabi Pur village. A mini-truck loaded with cattle was parked on the roadside when a car hit it, resulting in injuries to five persons. They said that 52-year-old ex-MNA Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gilani, a resident of tehsil Ahmadpur East riding the car, suffered critical internal injuries and died on the spot. Another injured person, identified as 57-year-old Akbar Khan, son of Faiz Khan, a resident of Sardarpur Jhandeer Kotla, tehsil Dunyapur, district Lodhran, sustained a jaw fracture and succumbed to his wounds. The injured included 45-year-old Hanif, a resident of Moza Bakhu Arbi, tehsil Ahmadpur East, who suffered head injuries and 55-year-old Jind Wada, son of Gul, a resident of Moza Gul Arbi, tehsil Ahmadpur East, who sustained a deep cut on the foot.

They added that a 30-year-old injured man was found in an unconscious state, who has also been shifted to hospital for treatment, adding that his identification was yet to be ascertained. Gilani had contested general elections on a PPP ticket. Currently, he was PPP’s divisional general secretary in Bahawalpur division.

Imran Danish Badani, Personal Secretary to Gilani, confirmed the death of the former MNA.

Meanwhile,President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former MNA Gilani in a road accident.

The president extended his condolences to the family members of the late Gilani.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the family members of late Gilani.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with patience.