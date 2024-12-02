Premier Super Cricket League reaches semifinal stage

LAHORE - The Premier Super Cricket League has advanced to the semifinal stage, with defending champions NetSol, XpertDigi, NovaMed XI, and DPS set to battle for a spot in the final.

In a decisive match at the LCCA Cricket Ground, DPS triumphed over Descon to secure the semifinal berth. Both teams entered the match with hopes of reaching the top four, but DPS shattered Descon’s dreams with a commanding performance.In another crucial group-stage encounter, Old Ravians defeated Pakistan Airports Authority, concluding the league’s group phase on a high note. Chief organiser of the Premier Super League, Faheem Mukhtar Butt, expressed his satisfaction with the successful conclusion of the group matches. He commended all teams for displaying exemplary discipline throughout the competition.Now defending champions NetSol will take on XpertDigi in the first semifinal and NovaMed XI will compete againstDPS in the second semifinal.