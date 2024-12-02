Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Premier Super Cricket League reaches semifinal stage

Premier Super Cricket League reaches semifinal stage
Our Staff Reporter
December 02, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Premier Super Cricket League has advanced to the semifinal stage, with defending champions NetSol, XpertDigi, NovaMed XI, and DPS set to battle for a spot in the final.

In a decisive match at the LCCA Cricket Ground, DPS triumphed over Descon to secure the semifinal berth. Both teams entered the match with hopes of reaching the top four, but DPS shattered Descon’s dreams with a commanding performance.In another crucial group-stage encounter, Old Ravians defeated Pakistan Airports Authority, concluding the league’s group phase on a high note. Chief organiser of the Premier Super League, Faheem Mukhtar Butt, expressed his satisfaction with the successful conclusion of the group matches. He commended all teams for displaying exemplary discipline throughout the competition.Now defending champions NetSol will take on XpertDigi in the first semifinal and NovaMed XI will compete againstDPS in the second semifinal.

Social Democrats set to overtake ruling party in Iceland snap election

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1733029624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024