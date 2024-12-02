PSX continues bullish momentum, KSE-100 hits new high

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bullish trend for the third consecutive day, with the benchmark KSE-100 index surpassing 102,000 points. On Monday, the index gained over 800 points, reaching 102,210 points, up from the previous close of 101,357 points.

Earlier, on November 28, the KSE-100 index had reached a historic high of 100,346 points, driven by a series of surges over the past month. Trading on Thursday saw the index soar by 1,077 points, setting a new milestone, though it closed at 100,082 points.

The KSE-100 index has been on a record-breaking spree in November 2024, fueled by reports of economic stability, particularly following the recent loan disbursement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The positive market sentiment has been further supported by Pakistan’s economic czar, Muhammad Aurangzeb’s announcement dismissing concerns over a mini-budget, which has strengthened investor confidence.

Despite some obstacles, including a major protest by the PTI in Islamabad, the stock market has remained resilient, continuing its upward momentum.



